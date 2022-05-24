$7+ million headed to local transportation improvement projects across Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $7 million is headed to local transportation improvement projects throughout the State of Kansas.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Tuesday, May 24, she joined Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz to announce more than $7 million is headed to 11 transportation construction projects through the Kansas Department of Transportation’s Cost Share Program for spring 2022.

With these grants, Gov. Kelly said more than $100 million has been given to Kansas communities since the program began.

“My administration has invested more than $100 million in our roads, trails, and bridges since the start of the Cost Share program because quality infrastructure is the foundation of strong communities,” Kelly said. “Congratulations to each of this year’s Cost Share awardees. Thank you for the work you’re doing to continue building a beautiful, vibrant, and safe Kansas.”

Kelly noted that the Cost Share Program was founded in 2019 as part of her Administration’s 10-year bipartisan Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program - IKE. Through the leverage of state and local funds to pay for community transportation projects, she said the program improves safety, supports job retention and growth, relieves congestion and increases access and mobility in rural and urban areas.

The Governor lauded the Cedar Creek Trail in Olathe as a good example of how the program can benefit a community. She said enhancements to the city’s trail system will give residents more access to recreational amenities, connect to regional trails, and provide hiking and biking access to nearby health care facilities.

With Tuesday’s announcement, Kelly said more than $103 million in state funds, matched by more than $74 million in local funds, have been invested in Cost Share projects since the program was founded.

“We rely on local leaders to bring us their best ideas for projects that, with a little help, can make a significant difference in a community,” Secretary Lorenz said. “Communities come to the table with a solid project plan, the support of local business and community members, and matching funds in place. State dollars help get the projects to the finish line.”

Kelly said Spring 2022 Cost Share recipients are as follows:

Ellis Co. - Cathedral Ave. reconstruction

City of Erie - Fourth St. improvement, phase two

City of Fort Scott - Horton St. improvements

Johnson Co. - I-35 and 24th St. traffic signals

Lincoln Co. - 60th Rd. pavement reclamation

City of Logan - Logan St. reconstruction

City of North Newton - Sidewalk improvements

City of Olathe - Cedar Creek Trail, phase two

Pottawatomie Co. - Havensville Rd. bridge over Mound Creek

Scott Co. - W. Road 270 improvements

City of Valley Center - Seneca Street reconstruction

For more information about the Cost Share Program, click HERE.

