$4K grant helps TFI get stress, anxiety relief items to children in foster care

TFI employees show off care package filled with stress and anxiety relief items built with a...
TFI employees show off care package filled with stress and anxiety relief items built with a $4,000 grant in May 2022.(TFI)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A $4,000 grant has helped TFI get stress and anxiety relief items to 40 children in the Kansas foster care system.

TFI says the Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas awarded it a $4,000 grant in August 2021 for a project completed in April 2022. It said CFSEK is a local foundation that supports nonprofits in southeast Kansas.

TFI said with the donation from CFSEK, it was able to purchase and assemble 40 calm kits for children in foster care. It said the kits will help relieve stress and anxiety for kids who enter foster care or for those who transition to a new home.

Due to the generous donation, TFI said it was able to provide kits to children in Bourbon, Cherokee, Coffey, Crawford, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho and Wilson counties.

The organization noted that the kits were composed of a variety of items meant to help minimize stress and anxiety. They included weighted blankets, coloring books, fidget toys and sound machines.

“The kids I’ve given these to love them! Especially the sound machines. One child told me it’s the only way he can sleep at night,” said a TFI employee.

TFI said it is grateful for the support from CFSEK and its dedication to helping local children in care. It said the donation has helped to change the lives of Kansas children.

“Organizations like the Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas make our work possible,” said TFI President & CEO Michael Patrick. “We are so appreciative of their generosity and their willingness to serve Kansas children by giving to local nonprofits.”

Those interested in donating to help local children in foster care can make online donations HERE.

