Woodland slips out of the top 10 at PGA Championship

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s own Gary Woodland slipped out of the top 10 at the PGA Championship after shooting a +5 in the final round.

He was tied for 10th place after round three Saturday shooting a -1, but he fell to tying in 34th place. He had a birdie on the 17th hole Sunday but finished the day with 6 bogeys.

The PGA put up an event-record $15 million purse this year. The winner, Justin Thomas, walked away with a payout of $2,700,000.

Woodland tied with Keith Mitchell, Marc Lieshman, Jordan Spieth, Brian Harman, Patrick Reed, and Matt Kuchar. Each walked away with $61,607.

