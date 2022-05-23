Advertisement

Woodland slips out of the top 10 at PGA Championship

Gary Woodland, of the United States, tees off on the 14th hole during the second round of the...
Gary Woodland, of the United States, tees off on the 14th hole during the second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, Friday, April 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)(Eduardo Verdugo | AP)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s own Gary Woodland slipped out of the top 10 at the PGA Championship after shooting a +5 in the final round.

He was tied for 10th place after round three Saturday shooting a -1, but he fell to tying in 34th place. He had a birdie on the 17th hole Sunday but finished the day with 6 bogeys.

The PGA put up an event-record $15 million purse this year. The winner, Justin Thomas, walked away with a payout of $2,700,000.

Woodland tied with Keith Mitchell, Marc Lieshman, Jordan Spieth, Brian Harman, Patrick Reed, and Matt Kuchar. Each walked away with $61,607.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police Department are investigating an injury accident that left one adult dead. TPD was...
17-year-old killed in traffic accident early Sunday morning
Bicknell sold NPC International - which owned more than 800 Pizza Hut locations.
Kansas ordered to pay $63 million to former pizza magnate
Most of the snakes found in the Birmingham-area by Alabama Snake Removers are copperheads.
‘Watch your step’: Parks and Recreation departments warn about snakes
KBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Junction City
KBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Junction City
FILE
More than $1,300 in items stolen from Manhattan Walmart

Latest News

Kansas Baseball Head Coach Ritch Price Announces Retirement
KU’s all-time winningest baseball coach retires after 20 seasons
Topeka Tropics
Topeka Tropics front office looking towards improvements next season
Gary Woodland, of the United States, tees off on the 14th hole during the second round of the...
Topeka’s Woodland tied for 10th entering PGA Championship Round 3
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) on the field during the second half of an NFL...
TMZ: Chiefs’ cornerback’s car ‘shot up’ in Louisiana