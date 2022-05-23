Advertisement

Woman sought in death of professional cyclist in Texas

This undated photo provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows Kaitlin Marie Armstrong. Police...
This undated photo provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows Kaitlin Marie Armstrong. Police were searching Monday, May 23, 2022, for Armstrong, who is suspected in the fatal shooting of a professional cyclist at an Austin, Texas, home. The body of 25-year-old Anna Moriah "Mo" Wilson, of San Francisco, was found May 11. (U.S. Marshals Service via AP)(U.S. Marshals Service via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Police were searching Monday for a woman suspected in the fatal shooting of a professional cyclist at an Austin home.

The body of 25-year-old Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson, of San Francisco, was found May 11.

Austin police issued a murder warrant for 34-year-old Kaitlin Marie Armstrong last week.

The warrant affidavit says there was a possible romantic triangle involving Armstrong, Wilson and another professional cyclist who had been Armstrong’s longtime boyfriend. That man is not a suspect.

Wilson, whose family says she recently decided to move from San Francisco back to her Vermont roots, was in Austin for a race.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police Department are investigating an injury accident that left one adult dead. TPD was...
17-year-old found dead in SE Topeka intersection early Sunday
Bicknell sold NPC International - which owned more than 800 Pizza Hut locations.
Kansas ordered to pay $63 million to former pizza magnate
SE 28th & Adams
TPD: Teen found at 28th & Adams died of suicide
KBI: Junction City man pointed gun at officers before being shot multiple times
KBI: Junction City man pointed gun at officers before being shot multiple times
Most of the snakes found in the Birmingham-area by Alabama Snake Removers are copperheads.
‘Watch your step’: Parks and Recreation departments warn about snakes

Latest News

FILE - In this photo taken from police body camera video released by the Atlanta Police...
No charges for Atlanta officers over May 2020 encounter with college students
Russian army Sergeant Vadim Shishimarin, 21, is seen behind a glass during a court hearing in...
Russian sentenced to life in Ukraine’s 1st war crimes trial
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds,...
Trump’s longtime assistant subpoenaed by NY attorney general
FILE - This Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2011 file photo shows the headquarters of the Southern Baptist...
Southern Baptists face push for public list of sex abusers