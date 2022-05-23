Traffic stop turns drug bust for Osage County Sherriff

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Osage County Sherriff’s Office found methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia during a routine traffic stop on Friday, May 20th. The stop took place near US Highway 75 and K-296 Highway.

The driver has been identified as 58-year old Larry Morrow of Richmond, KS. During the stop, a K-9 was used and the drugs were discovered.

In addition to the drug charges, Morrow is charged with an illegal vehicle registration, no proof of liability insurance and an equipment violation. After the stop he was taken into custody at the Osage County Jail Facility.

