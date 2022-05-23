Advertisement

Traffic stop turns drug bust for Osage County Sherriff

Larry Morrow of Richmond, KS
Larry Morrow of Richmond, KS(WIBW)
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Osage County Sherriff’s Office found methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia during a routine traffic stop on Friday, May 20th. The stop took place near US Highway 75 and K-296 Highway.

The driver has been identified as 58-year old Larry Morrow of Richmond, KS. During the stop, a K-9 was used and the drugs were discovered.

In addition to the drug charges, Morrow is charged with an illegal vehicle registration, no proof of liability insurance and an equipment violation. After the stop he was taken into custody at the Osage County Jail Facility.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police Department are investigating an injury accident that left one adult dead. TPD was...
17-year-old found dead in SE Topeka intersection early Sunday
Bicknell sold NPC International - which owned more than 800 Pizza Hut locations.
Kansas ordered to pay $63 million to former pizza magnate
SE 28th & Adams
TPD: Teen found at 28th & Adams died of suicide
KBI: Junction City man pointed gun at officers before being shot multiple times
KBI: Junction City man pointed gun at officers before being shot multiple times
Most of the snakes found in the Birmingham-area by Alabama Snake Removers are copperheads.
‘Watch your step’: Parks and Recreation departments warn about snakes

Latest News

David A Jackson, 61, of Coffeyville, was arrested Monday, May 23, in the death of Melvin...
KBI announces arrest for May 16th murder in Coffeyville
More than $1.2 million will be going to Riley Co. employees as part of an employee retention...
Pay increase coming for Riley Co. employees
A slew of retirement announcements marked this final day of the Kansas Legislative session.
Several lawmakers announce they won’t return to the Statehouse next session
The Kansas House of Representatives gavels out for the final time, ending the 2022 session.
SINE DIE: KS legislature wraps up 2022 session