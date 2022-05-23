Advertisement

TPD: Teen found at 28th & Adam died of suicide

A 17-year-old male was found dead following reports of a car accident early Sunday morning.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Dept. says the 17-year-old male found dead at a southeast Topeka intersection over the weekend took his own life.

Officials say officers were called to SE 28th and Adams at 4:24 a.m. Sunday morning on reports of a single-vehicle traffic accident.

When they arrived, the 17-year-old was found unresponsive in the road. AMR pronounced the teen dead a few minutes later.

The Topeka Police Dept. says the preliminary findings of an autopsy says the he died by suicide.

TPD says they will not be releasing the name of the victim.

No other information has been released.

