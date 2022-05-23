SINE DIE: KS legislature wraps up 2022 session

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Legislature gaveled out for the final time this year, but not before a few key votes.

State lawmakers concluded the 2022 legislative session Monday afternoon.

House Democratic Leader, Rep. Tom Sawyer, said there was more work that needed to be done.

“This is day 79 of a 90 day session, so we have 11 more days that we could work. They are deciding to end early, we do not have to,” he continued saying, “We could stay and try to get medical marijuana passed, we could stay to try to get more special education funding, but they do not want to do that.”

As the House of Representatives prepared to vote on a tax bill that included $50 million in rebates for businesses impacted by COVID-19, Sawyer attempted to add immediate relief on the sales tax on groceries to it, but failed.

“I am disappointed that we could not get that passed,” Sawyer said. “We are phasing out the sales tax on food which is great, but it is not starting until 2023. We should have eliminated it this July.”

Rep. Fred Patton, (R-Topeka), said the likelihood of the Senate even considering that if they had voted on it was slim.

“I am all for getting rid of the food sales tax as quickly as we can. The bill we passed spreads it out over a couple years, but the motion that was made today probably wouldn’t have gone anywhere,” he continued saying, “We are at the end of session and so if we would have sent that back to committee, we would not have got any of the provisions.”

Republicans also successfully overrode two of Governor Laura Kelly’s vetoes.

“One dealt with our Medicaid program and the ability of the executive branch to shut down religious services during an emergency like COVID and the other had to do with elections,” Patton said.

Overall, both sides said Kansas is in a better spot financially after this year’s work.

Sawyer said, “We passed a pretty decent budget, we fully funded schools other than special education, so those are both good things, and we are phasing out the sales tax on food, but it is unfortunate we did not do more.”

“We passed some property tax relief, some sales tax relief, we paid down a billion dollars to KPERS, and then we put money in a savings account to make sure in the future we do not end up in a bad spot, so it has been a really good session,” Patton added.

The Senate also passed legislation Monday establishing 988 as the Suicide Prevention Hotline in Kansas, which was previously approved by the House.

