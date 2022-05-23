Silver Lake woman injured in three-vehicle collision Saturday night on I-70 in Wyandotte County

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A three-vehicle collision late Saturday in a construction zone on eastbound Interstate 70 in Wyandotte County sent two people to the hospital, including a Silver Lake woman.

The collision was reported at 11:36 p.m. Saturday about a mile east of the I-435 and I-70 interchange on the west side of Kansas City, Kan.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol’s online crash log, the collision occurred when a 2009 Nissan Altima was at a complete stop because of construction traffic.

The patrol said a 2014 Nissan Murano was slowing to a stop when it was rear-ended by a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

The impact pushed the Murano onto the right shoulder, and the Silverado then struck the Altima in the rear, the patrol said.

The driver of the Silverado, Anthony Wagner, 28, of Grain Valley, Mo., was reported to have a minor injury, but he refused ambulance transportation to the hospital. The patrol said Wagner was wearing his seat belt.

A passenger in the Silverado, Morgan Ann Hubbard, 28, of Independence, Mo., was transported to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kan., with possible injuries. The patrol said Hubbard was wearing her seat belt.

The driver of the Murano, Quinn Marie Barker, 28, of Silver Lake, was transported to the University of Kansas Hospital with possible injuries. Barker, who was alone in the Murano, was wearing her seat belt, the patrol said.

There were no reports of any of the Altima’s four occupants being injured or requiring ambulance transportation to the hospital.

They were identified as Tyler Steven Sullivant, 31, of Kansas City, Mo., who was driving the car, and passengers Molly Kathyrn Sullivant, 31, of Kansas City, Mo.; Paul F. Krogmeier, 31, of Nashville, Tenn.; and Katie L. Krogmeier, 30, of Nashville, Tenn.

The patrol said all of the Altima’s occupants were wearing their seat belts.

All three vehicles had to be towed from the scene, the patrol said.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.