Several lawmakers announce they won’t return to the Statehouse next session

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A slew of retirement announcements marked this final day of the Kansas Legislative session.

Among those saying Monday they will not seek re-election were House Speaker Ron Ryckman. The Republican from Olathe has served in the House since 2013. A second member of leadership, Speaker pro tem Blaine Finch, R-Ottawa, also said this is his last session.

Eight others also announced Monday they will not see re-election. They include, Jim Gartner, D-Topeka; Lonnie Clark, R-Junction City; Tom Burroughs, D-KCK, a former House minority leader; Steven Johnson, R-Assaria, who is seeking the GOP nomination for state treasurer; Kathy Wolfe Moore, D-KCK; David French, R-Lansing; Steve Huebert, R-Valley Center; and Jim Kelly, R-Independence.

Earlier this month, Republican Ron Highland of Wamego and Democrat Annie Kuether said they weren’t running again. Kuether has served in the House for 26 years.

House members serve two-year terms. Every seat is up for election this year.

On May 16, the Secretary of State’s Office announced it had extended the filing deadline for Kansas House, U.S. House and Kansas State Board of Education seats from June 1 to noon, June 10, 2022 because redistricting maps remained under court review. The Kansas Supreme Court has since upheld the new district boundaries.

