‘Run for the Wall’ rumbles into Junction City, ‘Riding for those who can’t’

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 300 motorcyclists rumbled into Junction City Sunday evening on their way to Washington DC for Memorial Day.

The group is participating in the annual Run for the Wall motorcycle ride and started their trek in Ontario, California on Wednesday May 18th.

The Run for the Wall riders are riding for those who can’t including veterans, and all those who remain Missing In Action or are Prisoners of War.

The riders were welcomed by 300 flags lining Washington Street before having a short memorial service, and then heading to eat supper at the Fraternal Order of Eagles club.

“Hearing the warm reception from the community and hearing grateful the writers are just to be here and that reception is really a great thing for a community.” Junction City mayor Jeff Underhill says.

“Just hoping they’re getting a nice soul charge to know there’s people out there that are standing up, trying to make things better.” Run for the Wall Kansas State Coordinator, Jarrod “Kansas Thumper” Gerbitz says.

The group is headed to Wentzville Missouri on Monday morning and will be riding through the Topeka Service Area on the Kansas Turnpike around 8:45 am.

