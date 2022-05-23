Advertisement

Pay increase coming for Riley Co. employees

Riley Co. Commission Meeting
Riley Co. Commission Meeting(YouTube)
By Chris Fisher
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - More than $1.2 million will be going to Riley Co. employees as part of an employee retention and recruitment strategy.

The Riley Co. Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved the pay increase during their May 23, 2022 meeting.

The increase will take effect July 1, 2022, and include $860,730 in salaries and $339,938 in benefits. The total amount comes to $1,200,718 for 2022.

The increase is designed to pay Riley Co. employees at market value.

“With this evaluation, we discovered the county rates of pay have crept below the 25th percentile for most positions,” said Human Resources Manager Elizabeth Ward. “The mid-year increase will be applied to our pay scales consistently and specifically to remedy past pay policies which neglected merit and cost of living increases. Similar to other local organizations, we still have work to do to reach true market rate for all positions, accounting for skill level, experience, and tenure with Riley County.”

Officials say the county will use funds previously approved in the budget that were leftover from employee turnover, unused benefits and unfilled positions in multiple departments.

“The mid-year pay increase will be applied consistently across the organization at a rate of 10.5% which is equivalent to eliminating the bottom 3 steps of our current pay scale.  This change will address historical decisions which have caused our pay scale to be inaccurate.  This will be a step in the direction of aligning our pay scale with current market values,” said Ward

A second round of salary increase discussion is slated to begin in June 2023.

To watch the May 23, 2022 meeting click here.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police Department are investigating an injury accident that left one adult dead. TPD was...
17-year-old killed in traffic accident early Sunday morning
Bicknell sold NPC International - which owned more than 800 Pizza Hut locations.
Kansas ordered to pay $63 million to former pizza magnate
KBI: Junction City man pointed gun at officers before being shot multiple times
KBI: Junction City man pointed gun at officers before being shot multiple times
Most of the snakes found in the Birmingham-area by Alabama Snake Removers are copperheads.
‘Watch your step’: Parks and Recreation departments warn about snakes
Topeka Police were called to the scene of a shooting in the 1800 block of South East 25th St....
One person injured in late night shooting in Topeka

Latest News

Demolition at 2014 NW Topeka Blvd.
Chipotle coming to North Topeka
Chipotle Mexican Grill
Chipolte location set to open in North Topeka by fall 2022
Demolition for new N. Topeka Chipotle underway
Demolition of former N. Topeka Bank Building
Reps. Ron Ryckman, Blaine Finch, Lonnie Clark and Jim Gartner are among those announcing they...
Several lawmakers announce they won’t return to the Statehouse next session