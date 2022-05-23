Pay increase coming for Riley Co. employees

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - More than $1.2 million will be going to Riley Co. employees as part of an employee retention and recruitment strategy.

The Riley Co. Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved the pay increase during their May 23, 2022 meeting.

The increase will take effect July 1, 2022, and include $860,730 in salaries and $339,938 in benefits. The total amount comes to $1,200,718 for 2022.

The increase is designed to pay Riley Co. employees at market value.

“With this evaluation, we discovered the county rates of pay have crept below the 25th percentile for most positions,” said Human Resources Manager Elizabeth Ward. “The mid-year increase will be applied to our pay scales consistently and specifically to remedy past pay policies which neglected merit and cost of living increases. Similar to other local organizations, we still have work to do to reach true market rate for all positions, accounting for skill level, experience, and tenure with Riley County.”

Officials say the county will use funds previously approved in the budget that were leftover from employee turnover, unused benefits and unfilled positions in multiple departments.

“The mid-year pay increase will be applied consistently across the organization at a rate of 10.5% which is equivalent to eliminating the bottom 3 steps of our current pay scale. This change will address historical decisions which have caused our pay scale to be inaccurate. This will be a step in the direction of aligning our pay scale with current market values,” said Ward

A second round of salary increase discussion is slated to begin in June 2023.

To watch the May 23, 2022 meeting click here.

