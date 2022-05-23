Monday forecast: A rainy start to the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Get your umbrella ready, you will need it especially tomorrow and Wednesday. Temperatures will remain cool and mainly in the 60s with a few 50s through Wednesday before warming up to end the week with dry conditions.

While many spots will be in the 1-3″ range this week, there is a higher probability of spots receiving more than 3″ vs areas getting less than 1″. Because of this flooding will be the main concern especially river/creek flooding. While the threat for t-storms also exists it’ll be isolated t-storms so don’t be surprised if you don’t hear thunder at all this week. This also means the severe weather threat is basically zero at least when it comes to the hail/wind/tornado threat.

Normal High: 79, Normal Low: 58 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Slight chance for rain mainly in north-central KS, most spots will be dry. Highs in the mid-upper 60s (low-mid 60s for those that get rain). Winds E 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

Tonight: Slight chance of rain before midnight with a better chance of rain increasing in coverage and intensity after midnight. Lows in the low-mid 50s. Winds E 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Rain likely, heavy at times. Isolated t-storms possible as well. Temperatures may struggle to warm but will go with upper 50-low 60s. Winds E 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

While there may be a bit of a break in the evening hours, rain increases again late Tuesday night and continues into Wednesday although may get a break in the afternoon before the last round of rain pushes through the area Wednesday night. While latest indications are that Thursday will be dry it’s not impossible for morning rain to continue if the system slows down.

Temperatures do warm up to end the week with 70s and 80s likely which will continue for the holiday weekend. There does remain some differences in the models on how warm it will get Friday and when a possible cold front pushes through (either Sunday or Monday). There also remains a low chance for rain early Saturday morning with a better chance Sunday night into Monday morning.

Taking Action:

Most spots will be dry today but have the umbrella just in case. Even those that get rain through this evening, it’ll likely be less than 0.10″.

Tomorrow and Wednesday will be rainy and any outdoor plans you might have should be cancelled especially tomorrow. There may be more breaks in the rain Wednesday but still consider canceling them or thinking about a Plan B.

Looking ahead to the holiday weekend: It’ll be warm, but the question remains on how warm each day. There also remains a chance of showers/storms at times with Sunday night the highest probability but something to monitor.



