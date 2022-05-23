Advertisement

Man hears screaming, finds woman chained in abandoned house

A Chicago woman was found chained in an abandoned house after a man heard screams for help.
A Chicago woman was found chained in an abandoned house after a man heard screams for help.(WLS)
By Stephanie Wade
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) – It’s a disturbing story out of Chicago, where a man said he heard someone screaming for help from an abandoned home over the weekend.

The man called police, who then found a 36-year-old woman chained up inside the building on the city’s south side.

The woman said she was abducted, taken to the basement and attic, raped and handcuffed and chained inside the house.

She said she was there for four or five days.

The woman was released from a hospital Sunday morning in good condition.

Police are still searching for the abductor. Neighbors say the home has been vacant for more than 30 years. It’s among about half a dozen homes on the block that are abandoned.

Copyright 2022 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police Department are investigating an injury accident that left one adult dead. TPD was...
17-year-old found dead in SE Topeka intersection early Sunday
Bicknell sold NPC International - which owned more than 800 Pizza Hut locations.
Kansas ordered to pay $63 million to former pizza magnate
KBI: Junction City man pointed gun at officers before being shot multiple times
KBI: Junction City man pointed gun at officers before being shot multiple times
Most of the snakes found in the Birmingham-area by Alabama Snake Removers are copperheads.
‘Watch your step’: Parks and Recreation departments warn about snakes
Topeka Police were called to the scene of a shooting in the 1800 block of South East 25th St....
One person injured in late night shooting in Topeka

Latest News

FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game...
Autopsy: Steelers QB Haskins was drunk when fatally struck
Run For The Wall is on a ten day trip from California to Washington D.C.
Run For The Wall is on a ten day trip from California to Washington D.C.
A 2-year-old boy visiting Biloxi’s Margaritaville Resort drowned Sunday at the pool.
Police call 2-year-old’s drowning at resort “a horrible accident”
13 News at Six
Russian army Sergeant Vadim Shishimarin, 21, is seen behind a glass during a court hearing in...
Russian sentenced to life in Ukraine’s 1st war crimes trial