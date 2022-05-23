Advertisement

KBI: Man shot by Junction City officer expected to be hospitalized extended time

By Melissa Brunner
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A man shot multiple times by a Junction City police officer remained hospitalized Monday.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said the hospital informed them the condition of Carlton Solton, Jr., 36, had stabilized, and it was expected he would remain in the hospital “for some time.”

Investigators say a woman called 911 just after 5:15 p.m. Saturday to report a man outside her home in the 700 block of West 11th St. waving a handgun and threatening her and another woman.

JCPD officers responded minutes later to find a man matching the caller’s description - last identified as Solton - running away from the area. While chasing him, the KBI says officers saw Solton had a gun, heard gunshots coming from his direction, and saw him pointing the gun at them.

The KBI says an officer caught up to Solton between two houses in the 600 block of West 11th St. The KBI says “a confrontation occurred,” and the officer fired at Solton, “striking him multiple times.”

Officers rendered aid to him before EMS responded and took over life-saving measures.

EMS took Solton to the Geary Community Hospital. He was later flown to Stormont Vail where he underwent surgery.

No law enforcement officers were injured.

The KBI is conducting an independent investigation into the shooting. They say they will turn over their findings to the Geary County Attorney for review.

Kansas Dept. of Corrections records show Solton had convictions in Geary Co. dating back to 2015 on charges including assault on a law enforcement officer, stalking, fleeing law enforcement, and criminal possession of a firearm.

He was listed as an absconder in August 2021, but taken into custody two days later after authorities say he tried to run from them when they served the warrant. He was released in October 2021.

