KBI announces arrest for May 16th murder in Coffeyville

By Tori Whalen
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has arrested a man for murder following an investigation.

David A Jackson, 61, of Coffeyville, was arrested Monday, May 23, in the death of Melvin Simpson Jr., 47.

According to the KBI, Simpson’s body was discovered Monday, May 16. They say someone called the Kansas City, MO Police Dept. crime line tip about a dead body at 1301 W 7th St. in Coffeyville.

KCMO Police contacted Coffeyville Police, whose officers responded. KBI said police observed the scene until they saw Jackson leaving the duplex. Officers questioned Jackson, then entered the residence, where they found Simpson’s body. The KBI says Simpson had been shot.

Jackson was arrested in connection with first-degree murder, criminal possession of a weapon, felony obstruction of justice, and unlawful discharge of a weapon. KBI says Jackson was already in custody at the Montgomery Co. Jail when they added the new charges.

The KBI, Coffeyville Police Dept. and Montgomery Co. Sheriff’s Office worked together on the case. Anyone with additional information about this crime, should call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME or the Coffeyville Police Dept. at 620-252-6160.

