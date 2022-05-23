K-State Classy Cats celebrate championship with Gov. Kelly

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some national champions visited the statehouse on Monday, May 23, for a special proclamation made by Governor Laura Kelly.

Kansas State University’s Classy Cats have been declared the 1A Pom National Champions. In honor of that, Governor Kelly hosted the classy cats to celebrate and proclaim May 23, 2022, as “Kansas State Classy Cats Victory Day.”

“It is my great pleasure to welcome our very own K-State Classy Cats to the Statehouse to celebrate their first national title in the program’s history,” Governor Kelly said. “After an incredible year, this talented group of young women became national champions thanks to their hard work and determination. They’ve made Kansas proud and have inspired so many young dancers across the state.”

The Classy Cats competed in the 1-A division at the College Classic National Invitational in Orlando, Florida, back in April. Classy Cats Head Coach, Sara Heptig, told 13 NEWS that there was a 0.3 difference in the final score between the Classy Cats and the runner-up, Arizona State.

“When they announced the second-place team and it was not us,” said Heptig. “There was a lot of squeezing and containing excitement until they announced us the champions and it was just a lot of tears of happiness and excitement.”

Over 60 teams were at the competition--with 6 teams in the Pom category, which K-State won, and 13 in the jazz category. The Classy Cats placed fourth in the jazz category.

“It was extremely challenging,” said Heptig. “They work so incredibly hard. Our first priority is always to our school, to Kansas State, and being there to support everything that’s happening, and then, these girls were working extra hard, and extra hours and extra time to prepare our routine for competition. The competition was incredibly tough, and we are so proud that we ended up the national champions.”

