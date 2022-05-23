Gas prices continue to rise across the nation amid increased demand and tight supplies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Already at an all-time high, AAA says the national average price for gas continues to rise amid higher demand and tight supplies, though the Kansas average price was down a penny on Monday morning.

The national average for a gallon of unleaded gasoline was $4.596 a gallon on Monday morning, up slightly from Sunday’s average price of $4.593 per gallon, according to AAA.

The national average for unleaded fuel on Monday was up 11 cents over the $4.48 per gallon a week ago; up 47 cents over the $4.12 a gallon a month ago; and $1.56 over the $3.03 per gallon of a year ago.

AAA says demand for gasoline has increased in recent days. Coupled with tighter supply, prices at the pump continue to rise.

Diesel fuel, meanwhile, was down by one cent on Monday, with the national average dropping to $5.55 per gallon from the $5.56 of Sunday. Monday’s price was down a penny from the $5.56 of a week ago but was up 49 cents over the $5.07 of a month ago and up $2.38 cents over the $3.17 of a year ago.

The record high for diesel fuel was $5.57 per gallon, set on Wednesday, May 18.

Prices at the pump in Kansas, meanwhile, remain below the national average, AAA says.

The average price for unleaded gas in Kansas on Monday was $4.04 per gallon, according to AAA. That’s one cent cheaper than the $4.05 per gallon on Sunday, but is still six cents higher than the $3.98 of a week ago; 29 cents higher than the $3.75 of a month ago and $1.21 higher than the $2.83 of a year ago.

Diesel fuel in Kansas was averaging $5.17 per gallon on Monday, according to AAA. That’s 2 cents lower than Sunday’s average of $5.19 per gallon and nine cents lower than the $5.26 of a week ago. However, it’s still up 37 cents over the $4.80 of a month ago and $2.11 over the $3.06 of a year ago.

According to GasBuddy.com, Topeka’s gas prices on Monday morning ranged from $3.89 to $4.19 per gallon.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.