Dickinson Co. burglary suspect arrested in Washington Co.

Kenneth Riddle
Kenneth Riddle(Dickinson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Dickinson and Washington Co. authorities worked together to apprehend a burglary suspect.

The Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s Office says public response to a Facebook post helped them track Kenneth Riddle, 43, to Washington Co. Riddle is accused of stealing over $2,000 worth of items from Lion’s Den, located at 2349 Fair Rd., last Thursday.

Washington Co. deputies Monday arrested Riddle for aggravated burglary and felony theft.

Riddle was transported back to Dickinson Co. Deputies from both offices were able to recover the stolen property from a house at 300 W 1st St. in Washington, Kansas.

