Chipolte location set to open in North Topeka by fall 2022

Demolition crews are clearing the way for a new Chipotle on NW Topeka Blvd., set to open this fall.
By Chris Fisher
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - North Topeka residents will soon be able to enjoy Chipotle without having to drive across town, or even get out of their car for that matter.

A spokesperson for Chipotle Mexican Grill told 13 NEWS a “Chipotlane” will be going in at 2014 NW Topeka Blvd. in the Fall of 2022.

The location will be Topeka’s first Chipotlane, which is the same as a Chipotle Mexican Grill, but will feature a drive-thru for guests to pick up orders placed in advance on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com.

On Monday, 13 NEWS was there as crews started to demolish the building that previously housed a bank to make way for the new eatery.

