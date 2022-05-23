After 2-year break, Run for the Wall bikers back on the road again

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For the first time since 2019, several hundred motorcycle riders rolled through Topeka on Monday morning as part of the cross-country Run for the Wall event, though they took a slightly different route through the capital city from past years.

The ride, which was first held in 1988, honors military veterans, as well as prisoners of war, soldiers missing in action and those killed in action.

This year’s Run for the Wall -- the first in the past three years -- started May 18 in Ontario, Calif.

The ride is set to conclude on Saturday, May 28, when the bikers from all four routes and support personnel will gather at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C.

Because of COVID-19 precautions, the Run for the Wall wasn’t held in 2020 or 2021. Some bikers took part in smaller-scale rides to Washington, D.C., the past two years.

Run for the Wall has four routes taking riders from Ontario, Calif., to Washington, D.C.

Those riding across Kansas were on the Run for the Wall’s central route.

About 300 bikers started the day on Monday in Junction City, where they arrived Sunday night after traveling east across Kansas on I-70.

The riders were honored with a parade in Junction City followed by a dinner for all the participants. Before leaving on Monday morning, the riders were to be treated to breakfast in Junction City.

After that, the riders were on the road again, heading east on I-70.

The riders typically take I-70 through downtown Topeka as they continue their eastward trek. However, because road work is restricting eastbound I-70 to one lane at present from around S.W. MacVicar on the west to S.E. California Avenue on the east, the riders took a different route on Monday morning.

As they arrived at the west side of Topeka, the riders exited off I-70 to Interstate 470, which took them around the south part of the capital city.

The riders then entered the Kansas Turnpike at the South Topeka toll plaza before they reconnected with I-70 just east of the capital city.

From there, the riders stopped at the turnpike’s Topeka Service Area, about five miles east of the capital city along I-70.

Fuel and tolls for the bikers were to be donated by American Bikers Aimed Toward Education -- or ABATE -- of Kansas and American Legion Post 421, according to the “Run for the Wall” website.

The Kansas Turnpike Authority also was scheduled to donate $500 worth of fuel, while the EZ-Go convenience store at the Topeka Service Area provided water for riders.

While taking a break at the Topeka Service Area, bikers expressed their appreciation to Kansas residents for making them feel welcome as they traveled through the Sunflower State.

The riders also said they have a closeness that comes with riding together for hundreds of miles with the purpose of honoring those who have served the United States in the military.

Among the riders was John “Turkey” Staub, of Chambersburg, Pa., who said he got his road name after he hit a pair of turkeys a few years back while traveling in western Kansas.

“It’s very warm to come through Kansas,” Staub said. “The people of Kansas support us so well. There’s always people on the overpasses. Our ambassadors are out and able to make contact with the community.

“We go into Junction City -- the people of Junction City welcome us. We’re going into Concordia, Mo., now, and it’s the same way. It’s just a wonderful, wonderful way to get out to the people to talk to our Gold Star families, to talk to our veterans, to promote healing amongst our veterans and our families. It’s just been a wonderful run this year.”

Staub said the ride so far has gone “amazingly well,” although snowy weather played a role in changing the bikers’ routes late last week in Colorado.

Staub said he was thrilled to see the ride being held again this year after being shut down by COVID-19 the past two years.

“We are back at it again,” Staub said. “We are carrying the message again.

“It just warms my heart -- it really does. I talk to a lot of the ‘FNGs’ -- the fine new guys, the ones that are out here for the first time, and they’re just amazed at the warmth of the people across the country that come out to see us.”

The riders share the common goal of honoring the nation’s veterans, especially those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to their country.

“The message, of course, is to promote healing amongst our veterans and our families,” Staub said, “to carry the message of our MIAs and KIAs and to call for the accounting.

“It’s very, very appropriate that we do this over Memorial Day weekend, because Memorial Day is about those that made the ultimate sacrifice.

“Our motto is, ‘We ride for those who can’t, and that’s foremost in our minds. We ride for those who can’t.”

Courtney Naber, 26, of Dallas, said she was on her fourth run this year. She said she started in 2017 when she was 21 years old.

She said her dad, sister, aunt and uncle also have taken part in Run for the Wall.

The camaraderie with the other riders and the chance to meet folks from across the country keep bringing her back, she said.

“The people -- the cause -- what we’re doing,” said Naber, who is originally from Cincinnati. “Riding across the country is the coolest thing ever.

“I get to meet the most amazing people in this country, and I get to do it at a young age, too, which is really nice.

“Everybody is so welcoming to me,” she added. “I got to do some of the social medial stuff for us, which is really cool. But, yeah, the people -- everybody I get to meet -- family.”

Naber said she plans to be on other Run for the Walls down the line.

“Oh absolutely,” she said. “I am hooked. I will be here as many year as I possibly can be.”

After their short break at the East Topeka Service Area, the bikers continued traveling east on I-70, with the destination of Wentzville, Mo., set for Monday evening.

