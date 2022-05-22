Topeka Tropics front office looking towards improvements next season

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Let’s Get Tropical, well not anymore this season because Friday was the Topeka Tropics’ last home game of the season.

It was loud and rowdy inside the Stormont Vail Events Center as the Tropics welcomed in the Billings Outlaws. There were glimpses of what the team could be.

A few big-time throws and jukes to make defenders miss, but the Tropics have yet to win a game this season.

They lost again, 42-19, but General Manager Russell Norton said it’s now about learning from their mistakes this season. He said it starts with their corporate sponsors helping get them here, but the team needs to play better to get fans inside.

“We have to work on our product on the field. We need wins, we know that wins put fans in the stands, and we want to be able to do that,” he said. “I think the overall, the concept of what we have going will get better. Again, after year one going into year two, we learn from our mistakes, we grow from them, we don’t repeat them and we get Tropical.”

The team is signed on to play another year in Topeka. Norton’s excited to get back and get more organized for next year.

