Sunday night forecast: Widespread heavy rain begins Monday night

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Get out and enjoy what’s left of today because clouds return Monday with widespread heavy rain Monday night into Tuesday with temperatures in the low 60s through Wednesday. Upcoming rainfall amounts will likely cause some flooding concerns across the area with pockets of 3″ possible.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and storms in the late afternoon/evening. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.

Expect isolated rain showers through the day Monday. These will not be heavy or widespread. Widespread heavy rain moves in after sunset Monday evening beginning in the south and spreading north overnight into Tuesday. Rain continues into Tuesday afternoon before beginning to dissipate Tuesday night. Isolated rain showers are possible Wednesday morning, but the bulk of the activity will be on Tuesday. Rainfall amounts of 1-3″ is likely.

It will be a cold rain with temperatures only in the low 60s Monday through Wednesday. The clouds break up Thursday and temperatures will warm into the mid 70s Thursday afternoon and we reach the 80s again by Friday. Winds Friday will be on the breezy side from the south at 10 to 20 mph. Winds stay windy Saturday from the south with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and near 90 degrees Sunday afternoon. There is a cold front moving through area either Sunday or Monday. There is a decent chance for rain when this front passes through. We will continue tracking the rain chance for next weekend, but for now prepare for heavy rain Monday night and Tuesday.

8-Day forecast (WIBW)

