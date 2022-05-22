Sunday forecast: Cool and calm with rain and storms beginning Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Cooler weather will continue today with temperatures only making it into the mid to upper 60s. Skies will generally be sunny with a few clouds through the day and winds on the lighter side becoming NE at 5 to 10 mph. We are back in the 40s overnight tonight with increasing clouds going into Monday. Temperatures Monday will be in the mid 60s with rain likely late Monday into Tuesday. Heavy rainfall of 1-2″ is expected across Northeast Kansas.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds becoming NE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and storms in the late afternoon/evening. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.

An isolated rain shower is possible during the day Monday, especially west of Highway 75, but most of the rainfall should hold off until late Monday afternoon and evening. Flooding may be a concern Monday night into Tuesday as rainfall amounts could approach 2″ in some areas. Best chance for a 2″ rain right now lies south of I-70 and east of I-335. Temperatures through Wednesday will stay on the cooler side in the mid 60s.

Lingering rain showers should exit Northeast Kansas by Wednesday afternoon at the latest and temperatures will be near 50 degrees Wednesday night. We become mostly sunny Thursday and warm up as well into the low to mid 70s. We keep warming Friday reaching the mid 80s with skies staying mostly sunny. We stay dry Saturday with temperatures still in the mid to upper 80s with skies becoming partly cloudy. Rain chances increase Saturday night as a cold front nears Kansas.

Looking to next week, there is a better chance for rain and thunderstorms Sunday night in to Monday as the front reorganizes and pushes past Northeast Kansas.

8-Day forecast (WIBW)

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.