One adult found dead near vehicle early Sunday morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police Department are investigating an injury accident that left one adult dead. TPD was called to the scene at around 4:20 am at 28th and Adams.

The Watch Commander says when police arrived they found the person laying on the ground and pronounced them deceased at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and we will continue to update the story as more information becomes available.

