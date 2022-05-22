KBI: Junction City man pointed gun at officers before being shot multiple times

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has identified Carlton Solton, 36, as the man shot multiple times by a Junction City police officer after allegedly pointing a gun at officers Saturday night.

Investigators say a woman called 911 just after 5:15 p.m. Saturday to report a man outside her home in the 700 block of West 11th St. waving a handgun and threatening her and another woman.

JCPD officers responded minutes later to find a man matching the caller’s description running away from the area.

While chasing him, the KBI says officers saw Solton had a gun, heard gunshots coming from his direction, and saw him pointing the gun at them.

An officer caught up to Solton between two houses in the 600 block of West 11th St.

The KBI then says “a confrontation occurred,” and the officer fired at Solton, “striking him multiple times.”

Officers rendered aid to him before EMS responded and took over life-saving measures.

EMS took Solton to the Geary Community Hospital. He was later flown to Stormont Vail where he underwent surgery. The latest update from the KBI says Solton is receiving further treatment in the intensive care unit.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

The KBI will conduct an independent investigation into the shooting, then turn over their findings to the Geary County Attorney for review.

