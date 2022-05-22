Advertisement

KBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Junction City(WIBW)
By Marleah Campbell and Joseph Hennessy
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Junction City, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Junction City.

A spokesperson for the KBI told 13 NEWS Saturday they were asked by JCPD to investigate an officer-involved shooting around 5:15 p.m in the 600 Block of West 11th Street.

One Junction City man was shot and taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

Information on what happened leading up to the shooting was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. 13 NEWS will provide updates as they become available.

HHHS hosts its annual "Warm Paws, Warm Hearts" art auction
Bill Snyder Highway Half & 5K a success, organizers announce new race
