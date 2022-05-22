It’s time to get bidding for a good cause with Helping Hands

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Helping Hands Humane Society is kicking off its colorful fundraiser with the help of 90 local artists bringing in over 250 pieces of art to bid on.

“I’m here today to support the animals, I am a local artist here in Topeka. I just started selling my artwork this fall, so it’s been very very exciting. Last year at their first auction, I donated a piece and this year I donated two pieces, so I just really appreciate the cause,” said artist Sharon Luella.

Not only have artists joined to help a great cause for their friends with paws, but also the community.

“Over 300 people have registered to bid as of right now, we will probably get more since a lot of people come inside to see the art and in the first hour we raised $1,000 already, so we are feeling very supported,” said Emi Griess.

Last year, the money raised helped with the high gas bill from the polar vortex storms, this year, the donations are going right back to the animals!

“It might go to routine vaccines, the regular things animals who come to us gets or it might end up going to emergency situations. We will have animals that are hit by a car or test positive for Heartworm treatment which is a pretty expensive treatment,” said Griess.

Griess says it’s events like these that show the amount of support, Helping Hands has behind it.

“We are constantly reminded in different ways how much our community supports us, but this is a very different kind of event for us. It has to do with animals and it’s also about art which is a different topic and it’s really nice to see so many artistic members of the community that care about animals that are willing to donate pieces to raise money for them so we are feeling very grateful.”

Bidding closes on Saturday May 28th at 8 p.m. and you can bid here.

