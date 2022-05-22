17-year-old killed in traffic accident early Sunday morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is investigating an injury accident that left one person dead. TPD was called to the scene at 4:24 am, at 28th and Adams on reports of a single vehicle traffic accident.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a 17-year-old male, from Topeka person laying on the road unresponsive. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The victims identity has not yet be released and there is no word yet on whether the driver was found and taken into custody.

Anyone with information is asked to email telltpd@topeka.org or call 785-368- 9400. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234- 0007.

The investigation is ongoing and we will continue to update the story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.