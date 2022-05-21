Advertisement

Woman wanted ex-fiance ‘6 feet under,’ arrested after hiring hitman, police say

A woman in Colorado has been arrested in an alleged murder-for-hire plot. (Source: KRDO, Timothy Hanes, CNN)
By Sean Rice
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A woman in Colorado has been charged with attempting to hire an undercover cop to kill her former fiance.

“In the last 20, almost 30 hours, everything has just completely changed,” Timothy Hanes said.

Hanes said his former fiancee, 33-year-old Vanessa Lavaty, was the love of his life. But that was before Colorado Springs police informed him she tried to give an undercover cop $500 to murder him.

“She contracted to have me killed. I haven’t slept since I found out about this,” Hanes said.

According to arrest documents, Lavaty told another man, her current boyfriend, that she wanted Hanes “six feet under.”

Lavaty’s boyfriend reportedly told police he originally didn’t believe her until she continued to bring up wanting her ex-fiance dead. He then contacted police, who set up an undercover operation.

The arresting officer in the case said Lavaty went to a Wells Fargo bank to withdraw cash, and she gave an undercover officer $500 as a down payment for the hit, with the understanding that Hanes was going to be murdered.

Arrest documents say Lavaty told the undercover officer the hit had “been on her mind for over a year.”

“The safety of my daughter is the only thing that’s going through my mind right now. It’s the only thing that matters to me,” Hanes said.

On Wednesday, a judge granted Lavaty a $75,000 bond.

“I have to worry about what is good for my daughter now and make sure that I’m in that courtroom to tell the judge that there’s no way that she should have a right to roam free until she gets the help she needs,” Hanes said.

According to an affidavit, the undercover cop said Lavaty thought he had “connections” to people who would complete a murder for hire because of his criminal background.

Lavaty was also reportedly prepared to pay up to $4,000 for the hit.

Copyright 2022 KRDO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Alert out of Rose Hill, Kansas
CHILD FOUND: 5-year-old boy taken from Kansas daycare by mother found in Oklahoma
Michael Flores-Herrera, 19, of Topeka was arrested Thursday on several charges including First...
Second Topekan arrested in fatal motorcycle wreck
The family of Regan Gibbs holds a news conference on May 20, 2022, to discuss domestic violence...
Lawrence murder victim’s mother says daughter was ‘manipulated through her faith’
Jacqie Spradling in the Kansas Supreme Court lobby on Feb. 4, 2022.
Former Shawnee Co. ADA disbarred by Kansas High Court
From left to right, Jason Bell, Melissa Loescher, and Charles Puff
Three arrested after dark web instructions, meth found during traffic stop

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - A man searches for metal scraps in a shelled neighbourhood in Kharkiv, eastern...
Russia’s claim of Mariupol’s capture fuels concern for POWs
A school resource officer in Chicago showed off his dance moves at prom to connect with students.
School resource officer dancing with students
A rare tornado touched down in the town of Gaylord in northern Michigan Friday, causing...
Police report 2nd death from tornado in northern Michigan
Heinz has unveiled plans to develop a paper bottle made from 100% sustainably sourced wood pulp.
Heinz unveils plans to make ketchup bottles from paper
The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling Jif peanut butter products after a salmonella outbreak...
Jif recalls thousands of peanut butter products after salmonella outbreak