‘Watch your step’: Parks and Recreation departments warn about snakes

By Nick Sloan
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) --- As it gets warmer across the Midwest, various parks and recreation departments are warning about a common feature we see in these months.

Snakes.

The Lawrence Parks and Recreation Department said that snakes are becoming more active this time of year.

“With heavy rains and warmer weather, snakes (including copperheads) become more active in many of our parks, their natural habitat, as they venture out and explore,” the department said in a Facebook post. “This can lead to more encounters with humans and dogs, particularly within the Clinton Lake Park area which includes Mutt Run.”

The city has a guide on its Website to identify those type of snakes you may see in the wild.

You can view it here.

