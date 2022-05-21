Advertisement

Topeka’s Woodland tied for 10th entering PGA Championship Round 3

Gary Woodland, of the United States, tees off on the 14th hole during the second round of the...
Gary Woodland, of the United States, tees off on the 14th hole during the second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, Friday, April 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)(Eduardo Verdugo | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TULSA, Okla. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Gary Woodland is still in the hunt after Round 2 of the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Okla.

The KU alum is tied for 10th with seven other competitors at two under par.

Will Zalatoris sits alone in the top spot entering Saturday’s Round 3 at 9-under, while Mito Pereira (-8), Justin Thomas (-6) and Bubba Watson (-5) follow in second, third and fourth.

Woodland tees off at 12:30 p.m. Saturday with Sam Burns.

Prime TV coverage of the PGA Championship airs from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on WIBW.

