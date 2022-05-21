Topeka’s Woodland tied for 10th entering PGA Championship Round 3

TULSA, Okla. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Gary Woodland is still in the hunt after Round 2 of the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Okla.

The KU alum is tied for 10th with seven other competitors at two under par.

Will Zalatoris sits alone in the top spot entering Saturday’s Round 3 at 9-under, while Mito Pereira (-8), Justin Thomas (-6) and Bubba Watson (-5) follow in second, third and fourth.

Woodland tees off at 12:30 p.m. Saturday with Sam Burns.

Prime TV coverage of the PGA Championship airs from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on WIBW.

We have eyes 👀 on @GaryWoodland at the PGA Championship! GW is T20 at even par. Here he is teeing off at No. 5! #RockChalk pic.twitter.com/lTY7uQxmbp — Kansas Men's Golf (@KUMensGolf) May 20, 2022

