Title 42 blocked by federal court after AG leads 23 other states in lawsuit

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A federal court in Louisiana has temporarily blocked the plan to do away with Title 42 after Attorney General Derek Schmidt led Kansas and 23 other states in a lawsuit against the Biden Administration.

On Friday, May 20, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says a federal court granted a request made by the State of Kansas to block President Joe Biden’s Administration from furthering the plan to rescind the Title 42 public health policy regarding the southern border of the U.S.

AG Schmidt said Judge Rober Summerhays of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana granted the request from Kansas and 23 other states to block the administration from terminating the policy. He said the policy has allowed border officials to turn away migrants due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Schmidt said the Biden Administration planned to lift the restrictions on Monday and it had been estimated that the move could result in a surge of about 18,000 migrants per day attempting to enter the country.

The AG noted that the Title 42 policy was implemented in March 2020 and has been used by the Trump and Biden administrations to turn away thousands of migrants in order to keep communicable diseases out of the U.S. He said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced plans in April to rescind the policy.

“Our Kansas communities see the consequences of the Biden administration’s failure to secure our border each and every day as the cartels use the border crisis to bring more fentanyl, meth and violence into our country,” Schmidt said. “I am pleased the Court agreed that the administration failed to properly consider the impact on the states when making its decision to lift Title 42. In response to the ongoing crisis on our southern border, we will continue our efforts to hold the administration accountable for its unlawful attempts to loosen enforcement.”

In April, Schmidt said he and 20 other states sued the Biden Administration which resulted in Friday’s temporary injunction. He said three additional states joined the suit earlier in May.

To read a copy of the ruling in Louisiana et al v. CDC, et al, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.