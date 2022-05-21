Advertisement

‘This is truly a blessing’: Pregnancy center giving away extra baby formula

Sneak Peek 3D pregnancy center in Ohio is giving away extra baby formula to those who need it. (Source: WTVG)
By WTVG Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - A pregnancy center in Ohio has decided to give extra baby formula it has on hand to anyone willing to come and pick up a can.

Heather Armstrong, the owner of Sneak Peek 3D, said she knew she had to do something to help amid the baby formula shortage. So, she shared a message on the company’s Facebook page.

“I’ve had people reach out from Alabama, Texas, Indiana, Illinois asking if I could ship it, and if I had a lot more, I probably would,” Armstrong said.

WTVG reports the cans of formula were initially part of the pregnancy center’s new customer bags, supplied by Enfamil.

“We had so many bags I figured why not hand them out to the people who need them now,” Armstrong said.

A mother said she was grateful to be able to pick up the formula this week.

“I’m out here struggling to get formula to feed my child,” Sikni Chamander said. “This is truly a blessing, and this will feed my child for at least two days.”

More ways to find formula can also be found on this website.

Copyright 2022 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

