More than $1,300 in items stolen from Manhattan Walmart

FILE
FILE(Walmart)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - RCPD officers are on the hunt for two women who allegedly stole items that cost more than $1,300 from Walmart.

The JC Post reports that Manhattan law enforcement authorities are investigating a theft of items that cost more than $1,300 from the Walmart on Bluemont Ave.

Just before 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, Riley County Police Department officers filed a report of theft in the 100 block of Bluemont Ave. as indicated by the RCPD activity report.

Walmart reported that two women took various items from the store with an estimated value of $1,328.

Anyone with information about the crime should contact RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

