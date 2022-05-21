Advertisement

Military commissaries limit baby formula purchases amidst nationwide shortage

FILE
FILE(WBTV)
By Sarah Motter
May. 21, 2022
FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Amidst a nationwide baby formula shortage, those who shop at military commissaries will begin to see their purchases limited.

Fort Riley took to Facebook on Saturday morning, May 21, to notify those living on base or who may shop at the Commissary that there has been a delay in supplies shipments of certain baby formulas due to the nationwide shortage. The base said the Defense Commissary Agency has now limited purchases to ensure everyone gets the needed formula for now.

The Defense Commissary Agency is headquartered in Fort Lee, Va., however, it operates nearly 240 U.S. military commissaries worldwide.

“We encourage parents to work with their pediatrician when there is a concern of an allergy or sensitivity that must be considered during the shortage,” said a spokesperson for the military base.

Fort Riley noted that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has created a factsheet to help parents source the infant formula they need. To find these resources, click HERE.

