Advertisement

Kansas ordered to pay $63 million to former pizza magnate

Gene Bicknell sold NPC International - which owned more than 800 Pizza Hut locations.
Gene Bicknell sold NPC International - which owned more than 800 Pizza Hut locations.(WGEM)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The state of Kansas must pay former pizza executive Gene Bicknell more than $63 million to settle a long-running dispute over his tax bill.

The court ruled on Friday that Bicknell was a Florida resident in 2005 and 2006 when he sold NPC International, which owned more than 800 Pizza Hut locations around the world.

The Kansas Department of Revenue argued that Bicknell, a longtime resident of Pittsburg, set up a residence in Florida to avoid paying taxes on the sale to Kansas. In 2010, it ordered him to pay $42 million to the state.

The case wound through several courts over the years before being taken up by the state Supreme Court, which sided with Bicknell, The Topeka Capital-Journal reported.

“These findings support its legal conclusion that Gene was domiciled in Florida in 2005 and 2006,” Justice K.J. Wall Jr., wrote in the opinion.

In 2020, Bicknell said Kansas owed him $63 million — his original tax bill plus interest.

“The Department of Revenue’s approach has always felt like extortion, forcing me and my family to endure hundreds of interrogatories, depositions, three trials, three appeals, 15 years of attorney time, and appearances before an agency board that was a kangaroo court,” Bicknell said in a statement Friday.

The revenue department is reviewing the court’s 75-page decision, spokesman Zach Fletcher said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Alert out of Rose Hill, Kansas
CHILD FOUND: 5-year-old boy taken from Kansas daycare by mother found in Oklahoma
Michael Flores-Herrera, 19, of Topeka was arrested Thursday on several charges including First...
Second Topekan arrested in fatal motorcycle wreck
The family of Regan Gibbs holds a news conference on May 20, 2022, to discuss domestic violence...
Lawrence murder victim’s mother says daughter was ‘manipulated through her faith’
Jacqie Spradling in the Kansas Supreme Court lobby on Feb. 4, 2022.
Former Shawnee Co. ADA disbarred by Kansas High Court
From left to right, Jason Bell, Melissa Loescher, and Charles Puff
Three arrested after dark web instructions, meth found during traffic stop

Latest News

FILE
More than $1,300 in items stolen from Manhattan Walmart
FILE - In this June 5, 2020, file photo, people hold signs as they listen to a speaker in front...
Kansas City OKs settlement in arrests during 2020 protests
FILE - District Attorney Steve Howe told KCTV5 said a shooting at Black Bob Park likely stemmed...
Six juveniles charged in man’s shooting death in Kansas
FILE
Wind energy plants in Kansas, Iowa closing, could reopen