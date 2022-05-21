Kansas High Court affirms possession of meth, drug paraphernalia convictions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has affirmed convictions of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia for a man who committed the crimes in Leavenworth Co.

The Kansas Supreme Court says in the matter of Appeal No. 121,862: State of Kansas v. Orville William Sieg, it affirmed Sieg’s convictions for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

In a unanimous decision written by Justice Dan Biles, the Court said it held the trial evidence was ample enough to support the drug paraphernalia conviction. Biles noted that limiting jury instructions was not applicable and therefore, the Leavenworth Co. District Court did not make a mistake when it committed them.

Biles also indicated that the challenged prosecutorial comment was not proper.

Kansas Department of Correction records indicates this decision comes from Sieg’s June 2018 conviction for the crimes which stemmed from June 2017. Previously, Sieg had been convicted of various crimes including forgery, aggravated sexual battery, burglary, theft, drug crimes, aggravated battery and obstruction.

