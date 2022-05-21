Advertisement

Kansas High Court affirms possession of meth, drug paraphernalia convictions

Orville William Sieg
Orville William Sieg(KASPER)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has affirmed convictions of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia for a man who committed the crimes in Leavenworth Co.

The Kansas Supreme Court says in the matter of Appeal No. 121,862: State of Kansas v. Orville William Sieg, it affirmed Sieg’s convictions for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

In a unanimous decision written by Justice Dan Biles, the Court said it held the trial evidence was ample enough to support the drug paraphernalia conviction. Biles noted that limiting jury instructions was not applicable and therefore, the Leavenworth Co. District Court did not make a mistake when it committed them.

Biles also indicated that the challenged prosecutorial comment was not proper.

Kansas Department of Correction records indicates this decision comes from Sieg’s June 2018 conviction for the crimes which stemmed from June 2017. Previously, Sieg had been convicted of various crimes including forgery, aggravated sexual battery, burglary, theft, drug crimes, aggravated battery and obstruction.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Alert out of Rose Hill, Kansas
CHILD FOUND: 5-year-old boy taken from Kansas daycare by mother found in Oklahoma
Michael Flores-Herrera, 19, of Topeka was arrested Thursday on several charges including First...
Second Topekan arrested in fatal motorcycle wreck
The family of Regan Gibbs holds a news conference on May 20, 2022, to discuss domestic violence...
Lawrence murder victim’s mother says daughter was ‘manipulated through her faith’
Jacqie Spradling in the Kansas Supreme Court lobby on Feb. 4, 2022.
Former Shawnee Co. ADA disbarred by Kansas High Court
From left to right, Jason Bell, Melissa Loescher, and Charles Puff
Three arrested after dark web instructions, meth found during traffic stop

Latest News

Bill Snyder Highway Half & 5K a success, organizers announce new race
Manhattan Running Company announces new race 'Battle for the Brews' coming in August 2022
Manhattan Running Company announces new race, Battle for the Brews
Keep America Beautiful partnered with the American Legion Post 421 returned on Saturday, May...
Keep America Beautiful volunteers clean and place flags on veteran graves
Mark Holley III
Supreme Court reinstates murder conviction for man who claimed self-defense