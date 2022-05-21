Advertisement

Kansas City OKs settlement in arrests during 2020 protests

FILE - In this June 5, 2020, file photo, people hold signs as they listen to a speaker in front...
FILE - In this June 5, 2020, file photo, people hold signs as they listen to a speaker in front of city hall in downtown Kansas City, Mo., during a rally to protest the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. Thousands of Black activists from across the U.S. will hold the 2020 Black National Convention on Aug. 28, 2020, via livestream to produce a new political agenda that builds on the protests that followed George Floyd’s death. Organizers of the gathering shared their plans with The Associated Press on Wednesday, July 1, ahead of an official announcement. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City officials have approved a new ordinance that clarifies when people may witness or record police officers’ actions without being arrested.

The Kansas City Council on Thursday approved the ordinance to settle a federal lawsuit filed by three women who were arrested during racial injustice protests in the city in 2020.

The women were charged with violating city laws involving resisting or interfering with an officer. The lawsuit said those laws were unconstitutionally vague and overly broad, KCUR reported.

The ordinance approved Thursday says witnessing or recording police officers does not violate city law unless the offender is substantially impeding the officer’s duties.

The women were among more than 200 nonviolent protesters arrested at or near the Country Club Plaza during protests after the death in Minneapolis of George Floyd.

The settlement did not require the city to pay any monetary damages.

