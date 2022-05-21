Kansas City OKs settlement in arrests during 2020 protests

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City officials have approved a new ordinance that clarifies when people may witness or record police officers’ actions without being arrested.

The Kansas City Council on Thursday approved the ordinance to settle a federal lawsuit filed by three women who were arrested during racial injustice protests in the city in 2020.

The women were charged with violating city laws involving resisting or interfering with an officer. The lawsuit said those laws were unconstitutionally vague and overly broad, KCUR reported.

The ordinance approved Thursday says witnessing or recording police officers does not violate city law unless the offender is substantially impeding the officer’s duties.

The women were among more than 200 nonviolent protesters arrested at or near the Country Club Plaza during protests after the death in Minneapolis of George Floyd.

The settlement did not require the city to pay any monetary damages.

