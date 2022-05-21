Advertisement

KAB volunteers clean and place flags on veteran graves

Keep America Beautiful partnered with the American Legion Post 421 returned on Saturday, May...
Keep America Beautiful partnered with the American Legion Post 421 returned on Saturday, May 21st, for their annual spring cleanup.(wdbj7)
By Victoria Cassell
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Keep America Beautiful partnered with the American Legion Post 421 returned on Saturday, May 21st, for their annual spring cleanup.

Volunteers of all ages came out to clean up tree debris, remove woody plants from around monuments, weed whack, pick up litter, and place American flags on police and military graves and memorials.

The Americans Legion Boys Baseball League, Auxiliary and Sons of The American Legion showed up to aid in the cleaning efforts as well.

Being a retired Air Force veteran, Roxanne Kolbek says being able to help is important to her “It makes me proud to be able to decorate these graves and pay homage to the people that came before us and humbled that being a veteran myself times are not nearly as hard for me in my military career as I think it probably was for many of these. It’s just hard to put into words”.

While the team was hard at work they uncovered a World War II memorial that had been sunken in the ground by debris.

This is just one of many that may still be hidden and for Roxanne and many like her coming out here is more than just cleaning.

