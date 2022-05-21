Advertisement

Investigation continues into Amber Alert, mother accused of kidnapping boy from Kansas school

An Amber Alert was issued on Thursday, May 19, 2022, after Danielle Banzet, accused of posing...
By Shawn Loging
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROSE HILL, Kan. (KWCH) - A five-year-old boy is back home in Kansas after being kidnapped by his non-custodial parents at a Rose Hill school. You all received the Amber Alert on your phone Thursday night. The incident went on for several hours until the boy was found safe in Oklahoma. His parents are now in jail.

Lt. Phillip Ludwyck with Oklahoma Highway Patrol was there when Brixton Sisk was found.

“Alongside the interstate, late at night, it’s dark. Here are two people who kidnapped a little boy from his school and the little boy himself,” he recalls.

He said they were alerted by officials in Kansas that Danielle Banzet and Zachary Sisk were headed to Oklahoma with their son, who they don’t have custody of.

Because the car they were in at that point was a rental with GPS, it didn’t take long to find them.

“Real-time location as to where the vehicle was, and because Kansas had reached out to us, and we had guys in the area, they were within about 10 miles of the location when we got it,” Ludwyck said.

Back here in Kansas, investigators are focused on finding out how this happened.

“Putting together the timeline and the specifics of what happened. I can’t comment on that right now but we’re working through that,” said Police Chief Matthew Neal with the Rose Hill School District Police Department.

Around 2:40 p.m. on Thursday, Banzet went into the Rose Hill Elementary School claiming to be a social worker. She then left with Brixton and got into a car. It was later learned the boy’s father, Zachary Sisk, was the driver.

Danielle Banzet
“We do think that they’ve been planning this for a while and they put quite a lot of thought into this,” said Chief Neal.

Over the course of the next few hours, the couple and their son changed into three different cars before they were found and arrested in Oklahoma. Banzet and Sisk are being held on eight charges in the Noble County Jail in Oklahoma. Those include kidnapping, drugs, and felons in possession of weapons.

OHP found two guns in the car.

“As we had done some more investigation, one of the weapons was a stolen gun, so through this, we’ve recovered a stolen handgun.

As this investigation continues, there’s relief a little boy is safe.

“Hate the fact that it happened, that he went through it, but there’s a happy ending. He’s okay, he’s safe, he’s unharmed, and we’re just so happy for him that he got to go home and sleep in his own bed,” said Neal.

“To return this boy safely, it’s just I can think of so many words. Heartwarming,” said Ludwyck.

