Bill Snyder Highway Half & 5K a success, organizers announce new race

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - More than one thousand runners braved the cloudy cool morning to participate in the 8th annual Bill Snyder Highway Half Marathon and 5-K race.

Nearly 10 years ago, a group of runners approached the owners of Manhattan Running Company to put on a half marathon, and after some research the Bill Snyder Highway Half Marathon and 5-K came to fruition.

“We appreciate him lending his name to everything…he…as everybody knows he’s just done so much for the city of Manhattan, and we just appreciate him being a part of this event as well.” Bill Snyder Highway Half Marathon & 5K organizer Ben Sigle says.

The Half Marathon starts south of Manhattan on US Highway 177, also known as the Bill Snyder Highway, and the route zigzags through Manhattan before reaching the finish line inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Runners of the 5-K race start and finish inside the stadium.

“I love the vibe, when you come in, it’s just so exciting and this race is so well organized, everyone does a great job.” Bill Snyder Highway Half Marathon 3rd place finisher, females aged 55 to 59, Sandee Swanson says.

Supporters gathered on the field cheering on runners as they crossed the finish line.

“I love it! This is my second time to cross in a stadium like this and it is awesome.” Swanson says.

You can find results from both the Half Marathon and 5K here. Proceeds from the race go to local charities.

In August, the Manhattan Running Company will host a new race called Battle for the Brews, a new, men versus women race, where the women get a head start and the first finisher wins a free beer for every adult participant in their gender category.

