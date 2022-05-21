Advertisement

Bill Snyder Highway Half & 5K a success, organizers announce new race

Bill Snyder Highway Half & 5K a success, organizers announce new race
By Becky Goff
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - More than one thousand runners braved the cloudy cool morning to participate in the 8th annual Bill Snyder Highway Half Marathon and 5-K race.

Nearly 10 years ago, a group of runners approached the owners of Manhattan Running Company to put on a half marathon, and after some research the Bill Snyder Highway Half Marathon and 5-K came to fruition.

“We appreciate him lending his name to everything…he…as everybody knows he’s just done so much for the city of Manhattan, and we just appreciate him being a part of this event as well.” Bill Snyder Highway Half Marathon & 5K organizer Ben Sigle says.

The Half Marathon starts south of Manhattan on US Highway 177, also known as the Bill Snyder Highway, and the route zigzags through Manhattan before reaching the finish line inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Runners of the 5-K race start and finish inside the stadium.

“I love the vibe, when you come in, it’s just so exciting and this race is so well organized, everyone does a great job.” Bill Snyder Highway Half Marathon 3rd place finisher, females aged 55 to 59, Sandee Swanson says.

Supporters gathered on the field cheering on runners as they crossed the finish line.

“I love it! This is my second time to cross in a stadium like this and it is awesome.” Swanson says.

You can find results from both the Half Marathon and 5K here. Proceeds from the race go to local charities.

In August, the Manhattan Running Company will host a new race called Battle for the Brews, a new, men versus women race, where the women get a head start and the first finisher wins a free beer for every adult participant in their gender category.

Manhattan Running Company announces new race, Battle for the Brews

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Alert out of Rose Hill, Kansas
CHILD FOUND: 5-year-old boy taken from Kansas daycare by mother found in Oklahoma
Michael Flores-Herrera, 19, of Topeka was arrested Thursday on several charges including First...
Second Topekan arrested in fatal motorcycle wreck
The family of Regan Gibbs holds a news conference on May 20, 2022, to discuss domestic violence...
Lawrence murder victim’s mother says daughter was ‘manipulated through her faith’
Jacqie Spradling in the Kansas Supreme Court lobby on Feb. 4, 2022.
Former Shawnee Co. ADA disbarred by Kansas High Court
From left to right, Jason Bell, Melissa Loescher, and Charles Puff
Three arrested after dark web instructions, meth found during traffic stop

Latest News

Bill Snyder Highway Half & 5K a success, organizers announce new race
Manhattan Running Company announces new race 'Battle for the Brews' coming in August 2022
Manhattan Running Company announces new race, Battle for the Brews
Orville William Sieg
Kansas High Court affirms possession of meth, drug paraphernalia convictions
Keep America Beautiful partnered with the American Legion Post 421 returned on Saturday, May...
Keep America Beautiful volunteers clean and place flags on veteran graves