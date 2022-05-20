Women dressed in red gather to bring attention to heart health

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Women joined the American Heart Association Friday, May 20, to reclaim their rhythm while rocking the color red.

“Reclaiming our rhythm: fighting fiercely for women’s health” was the theme of Friday’s “Go Red for Women” luncheon hosted by the American Heart Association. The annual fundraiser features a silent auction and information about how women can live healthier.

At the event, Stormont Vail’s vice president of ancillary and support services, Adrienne Mills, talked about her journey to a healthy lifestyle. She said she was inspired by her mother’s and grandmother’s history of heart disease. She encouraged women to “fight fiercely” for their own health so they can be there for those they love.

Melissa Rock also spoke at the event. Rock works for AHA, but shared how the mission became personal when her daughter was born with a genetic condition that could cause her to go into sudden cardiac arrest.

Rock says it is vital for others to know CPR and how to use an AED so they can save a life - possibly even her daughter’s life.

“If there is anything that we can take away from today it is to take two minutes right now to practice hands-only CPR and learn compressions,” Rock said. “Hopefully you’ll never need that skill but it’s going to be a skill you wish that you had.”

Rock said AHA was glad to be able to bring back the event in-person, after holding virtual events during the pandemic. She said it brings a different level of energy when people are able to be together face-to-face.

13′s Melissa Brunner emceed the event to raise awareness for cardiovascular disease, which is still the leading cause of death among women, according to the American Heart Association.

The luncheon was held at Maner Conference Center in Topeka.

