Lawrence murder victim’s mother says she was “manipulated through her faith”

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Family of Regan Gibbs held a media conference Friday morning at the Lawrence Police Department.

The media conference will be uploaded to this article shortly.

Regan’s mother Kristin, and sisters Ashlyn, Madelyn, Erin and Kearan Gibbs all addressed the media.

Kristin Gibbs said the family only met the accused killer, Chad Marek once, and that he “manipulated Regan through faith.”

Regan Gibbs was found badly beaten Monday night inside an apartment in the 2500 block of West 6th Street. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

