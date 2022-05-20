Advertisement

Lawrence murder victim’s mother says she was “manipulated through her faith”

The family of Regan Gibbs holds a news conference on May 20, 2022, to discuss domestic violence...
The family of Regan Gibbs holds a news conference on May 20, 2022, to discuss domestic violence and the circumstances surrounding their daughter's death.(WIBW/Rick Felsburg)
By Chris Fisher
Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Family of Regan Gibbs held a media conference Friday morning at the Lawrence Police Department.

The media conference will be uploaded to this article shortly.

Regan’s mother Kristin, and sisters Ashlyn, Madelyn, Erin and Kearan Gibbs all addressed the media.

Kristin Gibbs said the family only met the accused killer, Chad Marek once, and that he “manipulated Regan through faith.”

Regan Gibbs was found badly beaten Monday night inside an apartment in the 2500 block of West 6th Street. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Lawrence man claims God told him to kill wife in Monday murder

A Lawrence woman was so severely injured in her apartment during a domestic violence situation on Monday night police said they will need an autopsy to determine which of her injuries had been fatal after her husband claimed God told him to kill her.

The Lawrence Police Dept. has identified the woman killed Monday inside her apartment as a...
Friends mourn death of woman killed in Lawrence; husband charged with first-degree murder

Friends of a former University of Kansas soccer player who was killed in Lawrence are struggling to process that she is gone.

Friends of a former University of Kansas soccer player who was killed in Lawrence are...
Lawrence man accused of killing former KU soccer player

The Lawrence Police Dept. has identified the woman killed Monday inside her apartment as a former goalie for the University of Kansas soccer team.

Regan Gibbs (left) and Chad Marek (right).

Midday in Kansas