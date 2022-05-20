Washburn Track and Field team sends school-record eight athletes to NCAA Championships.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washburn Ichabod men’s and women’s track and field teams will have a school-record eight individuals entered in nine events.

Romain Henry (110m hurdles), Josh Hopkins (long jump), Connor Last (long jump), and Braden Rose (discus) will be competing.

Hopkins is the No. 1-seed entering the event after clearing 7.95m (26-01.00) at the Bryan Clay Invitational. Last will be the third seed.

Henry is making his third NCAA Outdoor appearance and his fourth NCAA Championship appearance competing in the 110m hurdles. This season he has the No. 5-ranked time entering the championships at 13.93 recorded at the MIAA Championships this season.

Rose is the No. 13-seed entering outdoor championships after recording a mark of 53.73m.

The women’s side will feature Virgi Scardanzan (pole vault), Rachael Mayberry (pole vault), Isabella Hohl (100m and 200m), and Taylor Gonzales (5000m) will be entered.

Scardanzan is the No. 1 seed in the pole vault entering the outdoor championships. Scardanzan is making her fifth NCAA Championship appearance at Washburn and her second outdoor appearance. Scardanzan set the top mark in Division II ranks clearing 4.30m (14-01.25) at the Loper Twilight last weekend.

Rachael Mayberry is making a school-best sixth NCAA championship meet. She has competed in four NCAA Indoor Championships with her second outdoor meet coming at nationals.

Hohl becomes the first Ichabod sprinter to participate in two events in the same NCAA Championship. This will be her second NCAA Championship and her first in the outdoor after finishing 12th in the 2022 Indoor Championships in the 60m. Her time in the 100m is the 16th-fastest time in the country this season. Hohl will also be competing in the 200m after breaking the school record in the 200m in a time of 23.95 at the MIAA Outdoor Championships.

Gonzales makes her first NCAA appearance as a Bod in the 5,000m run. She has the 21st-best ranked time after running a school record at the Bryan Clay Invitational (16:35:00). Her time is ranked 1st in the MIAA. Her time is 19 seconds ahead of the next fastest.

Washburn made the announcement Tuesday these athletes would be making their way to Grand Valley State University in Allendale, Michigan for the Division II NCAA Outdoor Track and Field National Championships on May 27-31.

