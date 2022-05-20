Advertisement

Washburn baseball nearly upsets #8 Southern Arkansas in NCAA First Round

Washburn baseball nearly upsets #8 Southern Arkansas in NCAA First Round
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Bods’ bats were blazing hot in the first inning, but a 7-run 8th inning from the Muleriders ruins Washburn’s upset bid.

Parker Dunn had a powerful start with a 3-run home run. He finished the night 1-5 with 3 RBIs.

Then in the top of the second, Brett Ingram with a two-run moon shot. He said he’d take these boys against anyone right now in the country and they’re showing why.

Top of the third, it was a home run from Quinn Waterbury, they continue to take advantage of the momentum, and they go up 10-5 in the 5th.

They keep the 10-5 lead into the 8th still, but then the No. 8 ranked team in D-II, Southern Arkansas, showed their potential.

They score 7 runs in the top of the 8th to take their first lead of the night, 12-10. Ichabods get one more in the 9th, but it’s not enough as they lose 12-11.

They will play Friday, May 20 against Northeastern State for a chance to survive and advance in the NCAA D-II Regional Championships.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person is dead after a shooting outside a Lawrence Hy-Vee.
Lawrence police identify victims of double fatal road rage shooting
Two people were killed in a shooting outside the Hy-Vee at 3504 Clinton Parkway.
Two dead in shooting outside Lawrence grocery store
Spectrum Retention Cneter
Nearly 9,000 jobs heading to Kansas
Several vehicles stalled in water that rose over SW 17th St. near McAlister in Topeka Tuesday,...
Thunderstorm takes out power around Shawnee Co., sparks Topeka street flooding
Dated water tower falls in Alma, Kansas on Wed., May 18th
Two workers seen running to safety as Alma water tower falls to the ground

Latest News

Washburn Track and Field team sends school-record eight athletes to NCAA Championships.
Washburn Track and Field team sends school-record eight athletes to NCAA Championships
Former Red Raider Kevin McCullar has announced he has committed to play for the defending...
Kansas Basketball gets transfer from within Big 12, if he returns to college
Washburn Rural High School Banner
Washburn Rural next boys basketball coach comes from Hays High
ESU’s Conway targeting title at home in MIAA Championships
Emporia State sending numerous athletes, including school record holder, to NCAA DII Championships