Washburn baseball nearly upsets #8 Southern Arkansas in NCAA First Round

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Bods’ bats were blazing hot in the first inning, but a 7-run 8th inning from the Muleriders ruins Washburn’s upset bid.

Parker Dunn had a powerful start with a 3-run home run. He finished the night 1-5 with 3 RBIs.

Then in the top of the second, Brett Ingram with a two-run moon shot. He said he’d take these boys against anyone right now in the country and they’re showing why.

Top of the third, it was a home run from Quinn Waterbury, they continue to take advantage of the momentum, and they go up 10-5 in the 5th.

They keep the 10-5 lead into the 8th still, but then the No. 8 ranked team in D-II, Southern Arkansas, showed their potential.

They score 7 runs in the top of the 8th to take their first lead of the night, 12-10. Ichabods get one more in the 9th, but it’s not enough as they lose 12-11.

They will play Friday, May 20 against Northeastern State for a chance to survive and advance in the NCAA D-II Regional Championships.

