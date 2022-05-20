Washburn baseball nearly upsets #8 Southern Arkansas in NCAA First Round
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Bods’ bats were blazing hot in the first inning, but a 7-run 8th inning from the Muleriders ruins Washburn’s upset bid.
Parker Dunn had a powerful start with a 3-run home run. He finished the night 1-5 with 3 RBIs.
Then in the top of the second, Brett Ingram with a two-run moon shot. He said he’d take these boys against anyone right now in the country and they’re showing why.
Top of the third, it was a home run from Quinn Waterbury, they continue to take advantage of the momentum, and they go up 10-5 in the 5th.
They keep the 10-5 lead into the 8th still, but then the No. 8 ranked team in D-II, Southern Arkansas, showed their potential.
They score 7 runs in the top of the 8th to take their first lead of the night, 12-10. Ichabods get one more in the 9th, but it’s not enough as they lose 12-11.
They will play Friday, May 20 against Northeastern State for a chance to survive and advance in the NCAA D-II Regional Championships.
