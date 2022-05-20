Veterans Connection bringing veteran services to one location in MHK

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 22 organizations are offering a unique opportunity to veterans in northeast Kansas, with Operation Veteran Connection

The Kansas Commission on Veterans Affairs office has partnered with numerous veterans’ service agencies to provide a ‘one-stop-shop’ for veterans to check out their eligibility for services.

The goal is to assist veterans in making use of all the benefits they earned while serving in the armed services.

Veterans who have been out of the service for any length of time are encouraged to double check the benefits they are eligible to receive.

“Maybe they’ve had benefits for 5, 10, 15 years, and they just want to come in and take a look and say ‘Well maybe there’s something else that I’m eligible for now’ because the laws are always changing.” Kansas Commission on Veterans Affairs Office Deputy Director Eric Rohleder says.

Veterans Connection will be at the National Guard Armory at 721 Levee Drive in Manhattan from 8:00 am to 1:00 PM on Friday.

