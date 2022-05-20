Advertisement

Veterans Connection bringing veteran services to one location in MHK

Veterans Connection bringing veteran services to one location in MHK
By Becky Goff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 22 organizations are offering a unique opportunity to veterans in northeast Kansas, with Operation Veteran Connection

The Kansas Commission on Veterans Affairs office has partnered with numerous veterans’ service agencies to provide a ‘one-stop-shop’ for veterans to check out their eligibility for services.

The goal is to assist veterans in making use of all the benefits they earned while serving in the armed services.

Veterans who have been out of the service for any length of time are encouraged to double check the benefits they are eligible to receive.

“Maybe they’ve had benefits for 5, 10, 15 years, and they just want to come in and take a look and say ‘Well maybe there’s something else that I’m eligible for now’ because the laws are always changing.” Kansas Commission on Veterans Affairs Office Deputy Director Eric Rohleder says.

Veterans Connection will be at the National Guard Armory at 721 Levee Drive in Manhattan from 8:00 am to 1:00 PM on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person is dead after a shooting outside a Lawrence Hy-Vee.
Lawrence police identify victims of double fatal road rage shooting
Two people were killed in a shooting outside the Hy-Vee at 3504 Clinton Parkway.
Two dead in shooting outside Lawrence grocery store
Spectrum Retention Cneter
Nearly 9,000 jobs heading to Kansas
Several vehicles stalled in water that rose over SW 17th St. near McAlister in Topeka Tuesday,...
Thunderstorm takes out power around Shawnee Co., sparks Topeka street flooding
Dated water tower falls in Alma, Kansas on Wed., May 18th
Two workers seen running to safety as Alma water tower falls to the ground

Latest News

Enhanced Primary Care at Stormont Vail
Pandemic-born program proves valuable for patients beyond COVID
Stormont Vail's Enhanced Primary Care program was started to keep COVID patients out of the...
Pandemic-born program proves valuable for patients beyond COVID
Graduates move their tassels to the left side of their caps during the Spring 2022 Fort Riley...
Spring 2022 Fort Riley combined graduation honors recent graduates
The 2022 class receive certificates of graduation from Leadership Greater Topeka.
Leadership Greater Topeka 2022 graduates