US attorneys don’t oppose lifting restrictions for Hinckley, who tried to assassinate Reagan

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2003 file photo, John Hinckley Jr. arrives at U.S. District Court in...
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2003 file photo, John Hinckley Jr. arrives at U.S. District Court in Washington. Attorneys for the U.S. government have indicated that they will not oppose a plan to lift all remaining restrictions next month on Hinckley Jr., the man who tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagan in 1981. U.S. District Court Judge Paul L. Friedman in Washington ruled last year that Hinckley can be freed unconditionally in June 2022 if he continues to follow the rules placed on him and remains mentally stable as he continues to live in Williamsburg, Va.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(AP) - Attorneys for the U.S. government have indicated that they will not oppose a plan to lift all remaining restrictions next month on John Hinckley Jr.

He is the man who tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagan in 1981.

A federal judge in Washington ruled last year that Hinckley can be freed unconditionally in June if he continues to follow the rules placed on him and remains mentally stable.

U.S. attorneys said in a letter to the court on Thursday that he has.

The 66-year-old has been living in Williamsburg, Virginia. A court hearing is scheduled for June 1.

