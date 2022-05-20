Advertisement

Stormont Vail presents Excellence in EMS award

Award comes as national EMS week comes to an end
Alicia Hysten (middle) holds the Excellence in EMS award from Stormont Vail after accepting it...
Alicia Hysten (middle) holds the Excellence in EMS award from Stormont Vail after accepting it Friday.(WIBW)
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail celebrated EMS week today with food trucks offering free food to emergency medical and public safety employees. In addition to the celebration, the hospital presented it’s annual Excellence in EMS award. This year’s recipient was Alicia Hysten with American Medical Response.

“We get sent to critical things all the time,” said Hysten, “and usually I feel just in the moment and I feel like I have to apologize like, I’m sorry if I yelled at anybody or was a crazy hot mess. But just hearing them say that they see me as a calming sort of presence is very humbling and I am very appreciative of everything they did here today.”

The award was kept secret from Alicia and her family joined in the fun by surprising her at the presentation Friday.

