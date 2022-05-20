Spring 2022 Fort Riley combined graduation honors recent graduates

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Soldiers, veterans, and family members celebrated completing degrees from the colleges and universities serving Fort Riley.

More than 100 graduates crossed the stage at the Hilton Garden Inn, receiving diplomas from their respective schools.

Some graduates say making it through the pandemic to graduation was a milestone of its own.

“It’s crazy ‘cause I didn’t really think that I would make it this far…after COVID…it kind of got hard to stay with it.” Barton Community College Graduate Associate in Arts degree Jillian French says.

Another graduate is successfully completing her Associate’s degree -- before graduating high school.

“It is a lot of work. It takes a lot, you have to have a very high mental strength…but you can definitely do it, if you put your mind to it, you can definitely do it.” Barton Community College Graduate Associate in Arts in Business Administration Degree Kathryn Krepel says.

“To actually complete her degree before her high school education shows the kind of character and the leader…the born leader that she’s going to be.” Barton Community College Graduate Associate in Arts in Business Administration Degree DaWayne Krepel says.

Fort Riley partners with seven colleges – including k-state – central Michigan – and Barton and Hutchinson community colleges – to offer both on-post and online degree programs. Since not everyone can attend the ceremonies at schools far away, the post wanted to be sure to recognize their efforts.

The graduates say earning a degree makes the sleepless nights and hard work worth the effort.

“The harder something is, the greater the reward, so that’s what I would say…it is tough but it’s all worth it in the end.” French says.

“I couldn’t be prouder.” DaWayne Krepel says.

Graduates and their families were treated to a cupcake reception following the graduation ceremony.

