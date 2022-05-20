Senate unanimously passes legislation to address formula shortage

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The U.S. Senate has unanimously passed legislation backed by Senator Marshall to address the national infant formula shortage for families who use WIC.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says on Friday, May 20, the Senate unanimously passed crucial legislation he co-sponsored to address the national baby formula shortage. He said the legislation is aimed at families who participate in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Sen. Marshall said the Access to Baby Formula Act will now head to the desk of President Joe Biden for his signature.

“The Access to Baby Formula Act provides much-needed relief to vulnerable Kansas families by loosening the rules for the USDA’s WIC program and expanding which brands and types of baby formula are available to participants,” Marshall said. “This legislation also gives the USDA the authority to be flexible with WIC rules during future crises, but Americans, especially those struggling to feed their infants or small children, are still owed answers as to why the Biden Administration failed to mitigate the current nationwide supply shortage. President Biden cannot delay in signing this bipartisan measure into law and I will continue to hold his Administration accountable for this hardship facing Kansas families.”

Earlier this week, Marshall said he led 21 of his colleagues to send a letter that demanded answers from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration about the inadequate investigation into Abbott Nutrition’s Michigan manufacturing facility and failure to mitigate the shortage.

The Senator also noted he has sought answers from the White House about when it was made aware of the dire situation and the steps available to limit the harmful impact on families and babies. He said the letter was co-signed by 21 of his colleagues.

Marshall, also an OBGYN, said he launched a webpage to help families who may be struggling to find formula during the shortage and understand safe infant feeding practices.

Kansas’ junior U.S. Sen. said the legislation will give the USDA permanent authority to respond in the event of a product recall or supply chain disruptions and provide flexibility for WIC including the following:

Allowing vendors to exchange or substitute authorized supplemental foods

Allowing flexibility so a doctor’s note is not needed to access another brand of formula

Flexibilities on the maximum monthly allowance for infant formula

Allowing for additional flexibilities so long as they do not substantially weaken the nutrition quality of the products

Marshall said the legislation will also give the USDA permanent authority to respond to an emergency or disaster and provide WIC flexibilities as needed. He said it would require baby formula rebate contracts to include a plan to respond to a recall as well as ensure the FDA and USDA have a Memorandum of Understanding so that the FDA increases communication with the USDA.

Marshall noted that it is key that the USDA has access to information so that the Department is prepared to respond to potential shortages within the WIC program.

To read the full legislation, click HERE.

To access the infant formula help website, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.